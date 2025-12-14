Grand Haven Principal has passed away, district announces

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A school principal in the Grand Haven Area Public School district has passed away.

In a post on social media, The district announced the death of Michael Shelton on Sunday. The district says he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Shelton was the principal of White Pines Intermediate School.

In the post, district Superintendent Kristin Perkowski described Mr. Shelton as, "A long-serving and deeply respected educator whose warm spirit and positive presence brought smiles to everyone around him. His impact extended far beyond his role at White Pines, and this loss will be felt across our school district and the greater Grand Haven community."

The district says counseling staff and additional support will be available at White Pines and throughout the district on Monday for anyone who may need it. Students seeking support during the school day can always reach out to a school counselor or trusted staff member to help them connect with the support they need. Families can also seek additional support outside of school through Mosaic Counseling at 616-842-9160.

The district says they will continue working closely with Mr. Shelton's family and will share service information as it becomes available.

