Grand Haven prepares for annual New Year's Eve ball drop celebration Wednesday night

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Hundreds of Grand Haven neighbors will gather downtown Wednesday night for the city's annual New Year's Eve ball drop celebration.

The event has grown significantly over its decade-plus long history, transforming from a small gathering into a major community celebration featuring live music, lights and entertainment.

"It's really become a great event for Grand Haven especially in the winter," said Laura Girard, owner of The Surf Shop.

Girard remembers attending the first ball drop 10 years ago with her son, describing much more modest beginnings.

"My son and I came down for the first year… it was a tiny little ball it looked like it had just Christmas lights wrapped around it, they brought a fire truck down… there were maybe 200 people here if that and that was 10 years ago and it's just built from there," Girard said.

Crews worked early Wednesday morning in snowy conditions, closing streets and setting up the stage for the evening's festivities.

"We have live bands, lots of heat for those bands. We have an awesome community volunteer that does lighting design and so he's put the ball together for us and we work with our board of light and power to drop the ball," said Dana Kollewehr, Grand Haven Assistant City Manager.

For Girard, the ball drop represents the best of community celebration during the holiday season.

"You're walking through the crowd and you always see someone you know and you can stop and talk to him. It's local we love it we absolutely love it," Girard said.

Event schedule:

8:30pm DJ Brevin

9:00pm The Understory

9:45pm DJ Brevin

10:10pm MOJO DOJO

12:00am Fireworks/Ball Drop

