Grand Haven Open Pickleball Tournament begins Thursday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Open Pickleball Tournament is this weekend giving kids, adults and seniors a chance to test their skills with some friendly competition.

The tournament begins on Thursday with a free community event at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium. The event runs from 5pm to 8:30pm and will feature live music, food trucks, beverages and an exhibition match with top pickleball players from around the state.

Competition kicks-off at the courts near Mulligan's Hollow on Friday with matches concluding on Sunday:

Friday, August 15 - AM: Senior doubles | PM: Singles
Saturday, August 16 - Doubles Men's & Women's
Sunday, August 17 - Mixed doubles & Senior mixed doubles

