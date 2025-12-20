Grand Haven neighbors give back through library's Adopt a Book program

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The holiday spirit of giving is alive and well in Grand Haven, where community members are donating books through the Loutit District Library's Adopt a Book program. Now in its 21st year, the program is receiving more donations than ever before.

Mary Jane Belter, a former teacher in the local school district, has been one of the program's most dedicated supporters since its inception. Her passion for education runs deep, but her love for the local library may be just as strong.

"The library is a gem in the community to use. Whether it's their programming for adults or kids or just coming in and checking out books," Belter said.

Belter has donated probably hundreds of books since the library started the program two decades ago.

"I probably started with the adopt-a-book program when the library started the adopt-a-book program," Belter said. "I thought it was a good way to give back to the community to increase the collection that the library has."

Allison Boyer, who heads the program says the donations have made a huge impact by helping the library replace damaged books and purchase other books they can't afford. She credits people like Belter for helping the program grow over the years.

"It started small. We had a few dozen the first year and for many years it was around 70 or 80 every year. But last year we broke records," Boyer said.

Neighbors order the books online or purchase them at Bookman's, a local bookstore.

After donating 173 books last year, neighbors have donated a record of over 200 books this year. For Boyer, that's meant opening up a lot of packages and frequent trips to the local the bookstore.

"Lately with how popular it's been, I've been there a couple times a week picking books up from Bookman's," Boyer explained. "Today alone we picked up 15 books from the Bookman and that's just from like a day and a half ago."

"As a librarian working here it really lets us know that we're doing something right," Boyer added.

For neighbors like Belter, their support for the library is like a book you can't put down, reading it cover to cover and hoping for a sequel.

"It's a good feeling and yeah we'll support more and do more and I'll keep looking at their wish list," Belter said.

Adopt-A-Book ends Dec. 24. Click here to access the Library's wishlist.

