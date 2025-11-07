Grand Haven neighbors get an update on Harbor Island cleanup effort

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After more than five years of environmental assessment and cleanup efforts on Harbor Island, Grand Haven officials updated neighbors Thursday night on the contamination remediation project's current status and next steps.

WATCH: Grand Haven neighbors get an update on the Harbor Island cleanup effort

Grand Haven neighbors get an update on the Harbor Island cleanup effort

Derek Gajdos, Grand Haven Project Management Director, emphasized community involvement in the ongoing process.

"We want them to be engaged because this is going to be a cost we're all going to have to bear," Gajdos said.

The presentation outlined significant progress made since cleanup efforts began at the former coal site. Officials have now mapped the full extent of environmental contamination across the island.

"We know where the plume is at and all the groundwater contamination, where it falls on the island and along with that we've been studying the PFAS locations on the island," Gajdos said.

Gajdos said the contamination is mostly found on the northern portion of the island.

The comprehensive contamination mapping brings the project closer to beginning actual remediation work, welcomed news for longtime neighbor Brent Clark.

"It's always been a place that we've enjoyed," Clark admitted. "We're glad that it's starting to get cleaned up."

Clark expressed optimism about the island's future despite acknowledging the substantial work and financial investment still required.

"I think everyone wants to make sure the island is usable… we don't want to build there it's not residential I think it's going to be recreational… and I think most people think that's going to be a great thing," Clark said.

Officials plan to present specific remediation options and associated costs to the public by the second or third quarter of 2026.

Click here for up to date information on the project.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube