Grand Haven manufacturing plant to close, eliminating 64 jobs by 2027

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Workers at a Grand Haven Township manufacturing facility are now looking for new jobs after the company announced plans to close.

The NPR of America Inc. plant on U.S. 31 and M-45 in Grand Haven Township will be closing by 2027.

In an email sent out Friday, Grand Haven Township Manager Bill Cargo announced the plant would be closing permanently by February 2027.

The closure will result in the loss of about 64 jobs, including 50 before Dec. 23 of this year.

According to the email from Cargo, NPR of America sent a "Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification" letter to the state informing them of their plan to close the plant.

NPR of America Inc. is a subsidiary of the Nippon Piston Ring Co. in Japan. The company produces internal combustion engine components, specifically piston rings for equipment manufacturers and for some in the automotive industry.

With the Grand Haven plant's closure, NPR of America will be left with just one remaining plant in the United States in Bardstown, Kentucky. They also have an office in Novi; however, it's unclear if that will also be impacted by the plant's closure.

This closure adds to a growing list of manufacturers in West Michigan that have recently shut their doors.

NPR of America Inc. declined to comment.

Representatives from the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce, Lakeshore Advantage, and West Michigan Works were also unavailable for comment on Monday.

This is script review was generated by AI and is intended as a pre-approval tool for journalists to refine their script before submitting to a manager or legal review. It is intended to speed up, not replace, our normal script review and legal processes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube