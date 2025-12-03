Grand Haven launches friendship bench pilot program to address mental health concerns

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Momentum Center in Grand Haven spoke with neighbors Wednesday about the new Friendship Bench Pilot Program, which is aimed at transforming everyday public spaces into places of respite for neighbors who need someone to talk to.

Mental health is the number one concern in Ottawa County. Barbra Lee at the Momentum Center in Grand Haven says the new program will help address that by providing more mental health resources in more places.

Richard and his wife are among the original members of the Momentum Center. Richard, who has lost both his legs, says the center has helped him through challenging times and believes more people could benefit if they knew about the programs offered.

"You can come here and talk to anybody and you get more friends here. The trouble is getting somebody in here in the first place," Watson said.

the Momentum Center spoke with neighbors Wednesday about their new friendship bench pilot program. The program will have trained volunteers set up in public spaces to listen to neighbors and help point them to the resources they need.

"Just that simple act of being able to be heard can be all someone needs to feel better, to feel in control and to move on with their life," Barbara Lee said.

Grand Haven would be just the fourth city in the country to feature the program. Benches will be placed in public spaces like libraries and churches. Lee says she hopes to have the volunteers trained by February and the program up and running by May of 2026. The program could be expanded county-wide if it proves successful in Grand Haven.

"We need to create those spaces where we feel free to and non judged to be able to say 'I'm struggling,'" Lee said.

