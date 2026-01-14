Grand Haven launches Centertown Vision Plan community input process

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven has launched its Centertown Vision Plan update, beginning a community engagement process to gather input from residents and business owners about the future of the district.

The city is asking neighbors if they want to see more development in the area, something that Grand Haven Main Street DDA Executive Director Chandi Pape says many business owners have already expressed interest in.

"As small as Grand Haven is by square footage of land, we are still a growing community, so having this kind of impact on the businesses will be significant," Pape said.

A 2014 vision plan was never formally adopted by the city. That plan showed business owners wanted to make Centertown look and feel much more like downtown, with higher buildings and short-term rentals.

Jon Shears, owner of Guitar Haven in Centertown, is one business owner hoping for change.

"Short-term rentals in this area, I think, are great because it's gonna pull more people into here in the summertime to come by my shop that most times people won't even come by," Shears said.

While Shears supports the potential changes, he wants Centertown to maintain its character.

"I wanna make sure that our businesses that are here now can maintain and remain here if any improvements are made," Shears said. "We don't want to become an apartment complex run area, we want it to be a place where people want to come hang out and enjoy the neighborhood that is Centertown."

Shears appreciates that the city is seeking community input.

"I'm glad that they're asking neighborhoods and business owners what we want since we are the ones who are directly affected by any of the changes, positive or negative, that go on," Shears said.

Residents will be able to share their vision for the district's future at Friday's open house at the 707 Event Center in Centertown. There will be a family-friendly open house from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a 21 and older open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to coincide with Wine About Winter.

