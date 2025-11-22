Grand Haven kicks off holiday season with annual Light Night celebration drawing thousands

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Thousands of people flooded the streets of Grand Haven Friday night for the annual Light Night event, officially kicking off the holiday season in the lakeshore community.

The festive celebration gave neighbors a chance to take part in festive activities and explore deals at local businesses while also getting into the holiday spirit with carolers filling the air with seasonal music.

"I think everybody is excited for the holiday season. I mean, what's not fun about Christmas?" said Rachel Jakubiec, owner of Fashion Forward Consignments.

The Jones family was among those experiencing their first Light Night celebration.

"I think it's awesome, I think it's great that they're trying to get the community back out, they're going to have all the lights. We love the Christmas Parade that comes in a couple weeks, the girls love it. It's just something fun to do as a family," the Jones family said.

Fashion Forward Consignments in Center Town was also participating in Light Night for the first time. Jakubiec said she was excited to be part of the festivities in her new location.

"Before, where I was, I didn't really stay open for Light Night because we weren't really on a Main Street; now I'm pretty excited about it because we see lots of traffic, lots of people," Jakubiec said.

According to Chandi Pape, director for Grand Haven Main Street Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Light Night brings out around 10,000 people and provides a significant boost to local businesses during what she calls one of their most important nights of the year.

"This time of year feels like a Hallmark movie, and it's very small town, community-driven, it's just one of our most important nights of the year for the shoulder season," Pape said.

The celebration continues Grand Haven's tradition of making the holiday season merry and bright for residents and visitors alike.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

