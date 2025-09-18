Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta coming up this weekend

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven will celebrate Hispanic heritage with a day-long festival featuring music, dance performances, a market and food at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium on Saturday.

The Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the waterfront venue. The event is free and open to the public.

The 12-hour event promises to offer attendees a full day of cultural experiences, from live performances to local vendors and authentic cuisine. Music performances begin at 1 p.m.

The event is being hosted by the Hispanic Center of West Michigan.

