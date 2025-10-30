Grand Haven farmers market searching for temporary home for 2026 season

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — With construction on Chinook Pier slated to begin in spring 2026, city officials and vendors with the farmers market are looking for a temporary home for the 2026 market season.

In September, the Grand Haven City Council approved a ground lease agreement with developer Copper Rock Construction to begin rebuilding Chinook Pier. Construction on the project is expected to start in spring 2026.

The city, the local chamber and vendors for the farmers market are coordinating closely on plans for next year.

The Chamber of Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg is giving up its control of market operations. Instead, a group of current farmers market vendors will take over management of the market. Chamber President Mark Allen said the chamber will still play a role in the farmers market, but that the change will help maintain the market’s leadership and community connection.

“They know markets better than we do,” Allen said. “We’re excited to turn over the reins and to continue serving as a partner through the transition.”

Efforts are already underway to identify and secure a temporary location for the farmers market. Committee members and officials with the city and chamber will meet in the coming weeks to narrow down their options.

