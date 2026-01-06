Grand Haven faces over $50 million in infrastructure repairs due to aging roads, pipes

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven city officials received an update Monday on the state of the city's aging infrastructure, revealing that over $50 million worth of repairs need to be made to the city's roads and underground pipes.

Abonmarche, an engineering consultant group, was hired by the city back in 2022 to create five Asset Management Plan reports and make recommendations to repair the city's roads, water distribution system and sewer systems.

The city's roads currently rate just 3.4 out of 10, while storm and sewer pipes have been outgrown and are showing significant wear and tear, according to Michael England, Grand Haven's Department of Public Works Director.

"Our infrastructure is an aging infrastructure and needs to be updated," England said.

The most pressing concern involves the city's 100-year-old water distribution system and over 600 lead service lines that require immediate attention. During Monday's meeting Leah Bectel with Abonmarche told council members there are still a number of pipes that have not been analyzed yet and predicts there could be more than 1,000 lead service lines in the city.

Overall, consultants have identified 21 projects that need to occur between the next six to 20 years with an estimated total cost of $51,390,000. Among the planned projects include the long-awaited reconstruction of 7th Street in Centertown, which is now scheduled to begin in 2027.

To help offset costs for taxpayers, city officials are actively pursuing state and federal grant opportunities.

"I really don't know what we can or can't get, but we really watch our options out there and put in for everything we can to help relieve the taxpayers," England said.

Monday night's meeting served as an informational update. The consultant group still needs to provide a final report before city officials can begin examining funding options and planning specific project timelines.

