Grand Haven coffee shop seeks community support to continue employing people with disabilities

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven nonprofit coffee shop that provides workforce training and employment opportunities for people with disabilities is asking the community for help to keep its doors open.

Kenzie's Be Cafe, which opened in 2022 on Grand Haven's east side, has launched a $20,000 matching campaign as it faces financial challenges heading into its third year of operation.

"The last year has been a little tough for us as both a nonprofit and a restaurant," said Erin Lyon, the cafe's owner.

Over the past three years, the coffee shop has provided meaningful employment to workers like Samantha Reminder and Ben Cron, who have found purpose in serving customers and perfecting their craft.

"Making the drinks," Reminder said when asked about her favorite part of working at the cafe.

Cron has developed relationships with regular customers and takes pride in his work.

"You want to make the customers feel like they're important," Cron said. "I've learned all the regular drinks and what everybody likes, and I'm just making everybody feel good."

The $20,000 fundraising goal would provide crucial operating funds for the nonprofit.

"Every dollar helps us stay open and helps us make sure our mission is accomplished," Lyon said.

The money would have a significant impact on the cafe's ability to continue its mission.

"$20,000 will help us run for another 16 weeks; that's like four people getting workforce training for a whole year," Lyon said.

Lyon said the community response has been encouraging, with the cafe already raising $5,000 toward its goal.

She remains optimistic about reaching the full amount needed.

"Once people find us and they get through these doors, they see that this is so much more than just coffee, and they keep coming back," Lyon said.

