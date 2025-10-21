Grand Haven Children's Museum enters lease negotiations with city for Central Park Place

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven city council members voted Monday night to begin lease negotiations with the Grand Haven Children’s Museum as organizers hope to take over a portion of Central Park Place.

WATCH: Grand Haven Children's Museum enters lease negotiations for Central Park Place

Grand Haven Children's Museum may enter lease negotiations with city to take over portion of Central Park Place

At their previous meeting, museum organizers introduced a plan to lease 13,500 square feet of Central Park Place, expand the main level and add a new entrance at no cost to the city. Organizers proposed paying $2,150 a month in rent during construction and $1 a year once the museum is operational.

Mayor Bob Monetza raised concerns Monday about the rent once the museum is open and noted several other issues city staff and organizers will need to resolve during negotiations.

"If we get anywhere near the number of visitors the museum anticipates, there is going to be a burden on our parking," Monetza said.

City council members are supportive of the plan, which aims to bring hands-on exhibits and more to the midway point between Centertown and downtown. The museum’s executive director, Rachel Dody, said the organization is delighted by the council’s decision.

"We really listened to what the council and the mayor were looking for and that helped us craft our proposal," Dody said. "To finally have a yes vote and to be able to enter into lease negotiations with them is just so exciting."

Dody said the museum hopes to begin construction by mid-2027, with the goal of opening the following year.

Organizers estimate the museum could generate $5.8 million a year in economic impact and save the city $128,000 annually through shared utilities and reduced staffing needs.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube