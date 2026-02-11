GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Centertown shop owners are bracing for a newly introduced project bringing a three-story building to the district.

Grand Haven businesses react to proposed Centertown development

Local developer Capstone plans to raze the current building housing Overtime Sports, Fashion Forward Consignments, and Vintage Green, and construct the new Flatiron Building. The project proposes five condos on the upper two floors and space for two to three businesses on the bottom floor.

Joyce Workman, who has operated Vintage Green antique shop in the building for 11 years, expressed enthusiasm for the project.

"I'm going to get big windows, I'm going to have a door that I can bring big stuff in, and I think it's just going to bring this breath of fresh air and some excitement to the neighborhood," Workman said.

However, other business owners like Rachel Jakubiec at Fashion Forward Consignments are more cautiously optimistic.

"There are some concerns," Jakubiec said.

During construction, current businesses would need to relocate temporarily to the former location of Fashion Forward Consignments on Columbus Avenue. For Jakubiec, who moved her business from that location in November, she's concerned about the impact the move could have on her business.

"I've been in that location before, and as I said, our business here and traffic are much better," Jakubiec admitted. "But moving in with my fellow businesses next door, I'm hoping with that we will continue getting some traffic to the other location."

The proposal comes as Grand Haven continues gathering community feedback on Centertown's future development. Workman believes the project will provide necessary improvements to the district.

"Centertown is dated. It's a lovely place, I love my community, I love the people here, but that doesn't mean we can't do uplifts," Workman said.

The project was introduced before the planning commission on Tuesday and could receive its first approval when it returns to the commission for a full site plan review application on March 10.

