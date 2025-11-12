Grand Haven businesses prepare for crucial holiday shopping season

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — With all the summer tourists back home, Grand Haven business owners are turning their attention to the upcoming holiday shopping season, which many consider essential for surviving the quiet winter months.

Local retailers like Borr's Shoes & Accessories and Grand Haven Surf Shop are counting on community support to carry them through the off-season. The holiday period represents a critical revenue stream for these small businesses after the busy summer tourist season winds down.

"It is truly our locals that keep us in business. We love our tourists, don't get me wrong, but it's the locals that sustain us," said Sharon Behm, owner of Borr's Shoes & Accessories.

Behm explained that while foot traffic begins to decline in October, local holiday shoppers provide the financial cushion needed to cover winter expenses.

"We always appreciate it when people come shop in our shops first and be able to put a little money away to be able to pay those utility costs that we have," Behm said.

Laura Girard, who owns the surf shop, echoed similar sentiments about the importance of the holiday season for small business survival.

"It does slow down in the fall, but we really count on the holiday season and that local shopping to get us through those winter months," Girard said.

As a small business owner, Girard said she budgets carefully for the seasonal slowdown and works to create special offerings during the holidays.

"We really try to have things going for shoppers to come down a little extra during the holiday season," Girard said.

To encourage downtown shopping, the city will once again host its annual Light Night and Jingle Bells Parade, events designed to draw visitors to local businesses during the crucial holiday period. Light Night 2025 is Friday, Nov. 21 and the Jingle Bells Parade is Saturday, Dec. 6.

Behm hopes the community will rally around local businesses during this important time.

"We just encourage people, be part of the community, support all of us, and come down," Behm said.

