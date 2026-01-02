Grand Haven area gyms prepare for New Year's rush as residents pursue 2026 fitness goals

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven area gyms are preparing for the annual New Year's rush as residents begin trading countdown celebrations for workout repetitions in 2026.

Rebecca Pope-Smith, who has owned Snap Fitness in Spring Lake since 2019, is familiar with the January surge in membership.

"I think last year we had over 50 new members in January," Pope-Smith said.

Across the bridge in Grand Haven, Lindsey Lieto, owner of Tranzform, will be experiencing her first New Year's rush as a gym owner.

"I think the one thing that I'm most excited about is reaching new audiences and teaching new people that this is part of your life and it's not just like a quick hit, get skinny and you're done," Lieto said.

Both fitness professionals emphasize creating inclusive environments to help new members feel comfortable and maintain their fitness goals beyond the typical six-week resolution period.

"I at one time was intimidated too coming into a gym," Pope-Smith admitted. "We want to try to make people feel comfortable and make it an inviting place for people to come in."

Liz Porter, who started working out at Snap Fitness four years ago, understands the intimidation new gym members can feel.

"You can see new faces come in and you can see that they might be a little bit intimidated and you just give them a friendly smile and you say hi," Porter said.

Megan Johnson represents the success stories these gyms hope to create. Despite never working out before, she joined Tranzform in May and found the experience welcoming.

"Just the people you workout with you really kind of make friends fast and everybody was willing to help me learn all the moves," Johnson said.

For both gym owners, the goal extends beyond capitalizing on New Year's motivation to creating lasting health transformations.

"All the potential for new people and new faces is great, but what we really need to do is sell them on being healthy for life," Lieto said.

