Grand Haven approves deer management program to protect native forests

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After three years of studies and deliberations, Grand Haven City Council members have approved a deer management program to address the overpopulation problem damaging the area's native ecosystems.

Jean Madden with Save Our Forests led efforts to demonstrate the urgent need for deer management at locations like Mulligan's Hollow, where overgrazing has severely impacted local vegetation.

"The deer are eating everything on the forest floor, including trees that would replace trees that are either lost to disease or storms," Madden said.

Madden said the combination of invasive species and deer overgrazing has created erosion problems and left forest floors barren.

"We need to manage invasive species, we need to manage the deer, we need to slow or stop erosion, and then that will make way for reforestation," Madden said.

On Monday, city council approved $25,000 that will go towards starting a deer cull and maintain current native landscapes. During the program the city will share information on strategies and results by may of each year.

"I've always said that I'm interested in knowing what the data is and I think we've got that now," Mayor Bob Monetza said before approving the plan Monday.

Pointing to the urgent need, council member Michael Fritz proposed adding an additional $25,000 to the program, but that proposal was tabled for a later meeting.

The city has already set aside $160,000 in the current fiscal year to treat trees in Mulligan's Hollow and Lake Forest Cemetery. Plus, council members also approved a possible $85,000 plan on Monday for the treatment of trees in Duncan Park. In total, the city could end up spending $270,000 to protect native landscapes in the area's urban forests.

"The natural beauty of this area is what draws residents and visitors alike, and the forests are a big part of that," Madden explained.

The culls will be guided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and will not exceed 40% or 50 deer. Surveys done between 2022 and 2025 determined there are 112 deer within approximately 200 acres.

The cull could start sometime in February, but officials are still finalizing details. Save Our Forests is also planning on applying for a grant next year to create a sustainable trail system in Mulligan's Hollow.

"I'm just grateful and excited to see our forests be restored for the enjoyment of not only us, but future generations," Madden said.

