Food, skeletons, vintage clothes; 'Chow Down Centertown,' 'Bones About Town' returns to Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven is embracing the Halloween season while encouraging people support local businesses with their annual "Bones About Town" and "Chow Down Centertown" events.

BONES ABOUT TOWN:

Bones About Town brings 150 life-sized skeletons to storefronts and streets throughout downtown and Centertown. The skeletons are all decorated by local businesses and organizations.

Visitors can vote on their favorites in categories including most original, funniest and spookiest.

The event serves as more than just Halloween fun, it provides an economic boost to local businesses as the busy summer season winds down, according to Chandi Pape, the director of Grand Haven's Main Street Development Authority.

"It just gets people out and around downtown, it's a great fall event and I mean it's really unique and creative there's not very many events like this," Pape said.

Voting is open now through noon on October 24. Winners will be announced during the Grand Haven Fall Festival on October 25. Click here to vote.

CHOW DOWN CENTERTOWN:

Saturday, 7th Street in Centertown will be lined with seven food trucks, 25 vintage clothing vendors and live music throughout the day for the 5th annual Chow Down Centertown.

The event is open to the public and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature six live bands throughout the day along with a vintage clothing fashion show from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"It's a really great opportunity to get out grab some good grub and also see skeletons," Pape said.

More information on Chow Down Centertown can be found here.

