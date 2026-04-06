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Fire at Linamar Structures believed to be accidental, no chemical exposure concerns

Ottawa County sheriff
file photo
Ottawa County sheriff
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FRUITPORT, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Offices says 11 agencies helped respond to a fire at Linamar Structures on Apple Dr. in Fruitport near Spring Lake Twp. They got the call 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

There were some initial concerns about chemical exposure, but those were cleared. All employees were evacuated from the building safely and no injuries were reported. Investigators believe the fire was accidental and connected to welding, with no arson evidence found.

Deputies say some people living nearby self-evacuated their homes, but no formal order was ever issued requiring home evacuation.

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