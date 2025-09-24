Find out when this popular Grand Haven bike path will reopen

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Tri-Cities Connector path linking Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg is closed for major renovations that will last through mid-October.

The path serves as the only non-vehicular route between the three communities.

"We're getting lots of calls about it being down and that it's a huge inconvenience," Grand Haven's Director of Public Works, Mike England said.

The $480,000 project includes painting the skybridge and light posts, repairing the boardwalk, and laying down new asphalt and concrete.

England says the repairs will improve the walkability and safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

"We're doing a huge thing for the community to make sure that this is the best it can be," England said.

Each municipality is contributing to the project:



Grand Haven = $199,249.92

Ferrysburg = $143,122.66

Spring Lake Village = $137,672.42

England is asking residents to be patient with the project. He says the project has actually been delayed due to people using the trail before it's ready.

"We've had some people use it, walk across the fresh concrete and stuff lately," England stated. "Right now, we just ask, give us some time, let us finish it. Let us get the best product out there for the residents."

England says they're hope is to have the project complete by October 15.

