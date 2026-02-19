GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A devastating fire on Wednesday morning destroyed Dick's Towing in Grand Haven, leaving the business, which has operated for 68 years, in ruins.



WATCH: Dick's Towing in Grand Haven destroyed by fire

Owner Bruce Hoisington was there when flames consumed the building just off US-31, where he and his brothers have worked for more than 45 years.

"Very tough to see. It was very upsetting. It felt like a part of you died in the building," Hoisington said.

Bruce, along with his brothers Kal and Harold, started working at Dick's Towing around 1980 and took over ownership of the shop nine years ago.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, while Bruce and three others were taking a coffee break after working on a car in the back room.

"While we were having coffee, we noticed smoke coming across the back door. And when we opened up the back door, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. We grabbed a hose and tried to put it out, but the smoke was so bad," Hoisington said.

The building where Bruce and his brothers have dedicated much of their lives to is now a complete loss.

"Me and Kal, and Harold we all grew up here and Dick when Dick was alive, he taught my kids how to play basketball down here. I mean, we grew up with this," Hoisington said.

While Bruce said they are undecided whether they will rebuild, they will continue to operate out of a mobile office for the time being.

"We're just trying to get day one done and over with. We don't have any big plans right now," Hoisington said.

