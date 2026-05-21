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Deputies investigate ambulance crash in Allendale

Ottawa County Cruiser
file photo
Ottawa County Cruiser
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ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says no one is hurt after a crash involving an ambulance in Allendale. Just before 5:00 A.M. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 48th Avenue.

Investigators say the LIFE ambulance was running lights and sirens heading westbound on Lake Michigan Drive. While going through an intersection, an SUV driven by a 45-year-old Hudsonville man was driving northbound and failed to yield, hitting the ambulance.

No injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation.

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