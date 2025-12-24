Construction begins on new programming space at Spring Lake District Library

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Construction on a new programming area at the Spring Lake District Library has begun.

The new space is being called "The Sunroom," featuring 1,200 square feet of indoor space that includes a 600-square-foot patio.

The project follows a complete interior renovation. The project is funded by a $500,000 donation from a local Spring Lake resident, with additional support from the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

Library Director Maggie McKeithan said the recent renovations have already increased library usage, and she expects the new space to meet growing demand.

"Last year we added several more rooms for use and we've just seen the usage and need skyrocket which is why we're really excited to have this new space. We expect it to be highly anticipated, usage and it will go nicely with the offerings we already have here in the library," McKeithan said.

Construction began a couple of weeks ago, with completion still pending. The library is planning to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new space on Jun. 15.

