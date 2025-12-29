Community rallies to help homeless stay warm at Grand Haven hotel

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Baymont Inn in Grand Haven is providing discounted rooms for people experiencing homelessness this winter, with community donations helping keep about 20 people out of dangerous cold weather during the holidays.

Eric Scott, the hotel's general manager, said the need became clear when community members shared stories on social media about people living in tents and cars during freezing temperatures.

"We've heard stories of they woke up and there's two inches of snow in their tent," Scott said. "It's just too cold out there. People can die in these circumstances."

The initiative started after residents posted on Grand Haven Informed about a man living with his dog in a tent and a woman living in her car. The community response was immediate.

"It kind of snowballed from there, where people started wanting to do donations," Scott said.

Now in its third year, the program has received thousands of dollars in donations of food, clothes and money from neighbors who want to help.

Scott said the community support has been overwhelming, with people donating without knowing the personal stories of those they're helping.

"It's amazing seeing how the community stepped up. It really puts faith back in humanity again, that people are willing to not even know these people, know their stories… just come in and say, here's $200, put it on a donation for a room. That's amazing to see," Scott said.

People interested in donating can stop by or call the Baymont Inn in Grand Haven.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

