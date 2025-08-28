Bicycle accidents surge 20% in Michigan as state police urge road safety awareness

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Michigan saw a troubling 20% increase in bicycle accidents during 2024, with over 1,700 cyclists involved in crashes and 29 fatalities, according to new statistics released by Michigan State Police.

The alarming trend has prompted law enforcement officials to call for increased awareness among both drivers and cyclists as warmer weather brings more people to the roads.

"We all have to share the road. We want you to be very very careful and cautious of what's going on out there," Lt. Michelle Robinson of Michigan State Police said.

The issue resonates particularly in lakeshore communities like Grand Haven, where cycling is a popular recreational activity. Ed Dobbs, who has been biking in the area for 25 years, understands the risks firsthand.

"There's a lot more to it than just getting on your bike, looking around, and pedaling. You have to constantly be aware of your surroundings and the environment," Dobbs said.

Dobbs rides with a bicycle club every week and often travels to Arizona during winter months to continue cycling. Regardless of location, he's experienced dangerous encounters with vehicles.

"I've had friends who have been clipped by cars. I've had some close calls. And the majority of the time, the driver is just not paying attention," Dobbs said.

The veteran cyclist described feeling like "no one's paying attention but me" while on the road.

Robinson noted that fatalities caused by distracted driving increased 10% in 2024. She emphasized that motorists must avoid driving while distracted, maintain at least 3 feet of space when passing pedestrians and cyclists, and exercise extra caution near intersections.

"When you have that combination that is impatient [drivers], they're in a hurry, and they're not paying attention that's where we're seeing an increase in the bicyclists' fatalities," Robinson said. "We want motorists to be vigilant of those additional travelers on the roadway."

Dobbs stressed that road safety requires cooperation from both drivers and cyclists.

"As a cyclist, you need to be able to obey the laws as well; you can't expect the drivers to be the only ones that need to stop when there are stop signs or traffic lights, you need to obey those as well," Dobbs said.

