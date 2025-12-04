Amateur radio operators provide crucial backup communication for Ottawa County emergencies

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — When emergencies strike in Ottawa County, volunteer amateur radio operators step up to help keep first responders connected when traditional communication systems fail or become overloaded.

As calls for service increase, emergency channels can become unavailable, leaving volunteers and ham radios as the only option for first responders to stay connected during public safety events or natural disasters.

"You never know when someone goes missing when some event is going to get triggered where we need to deploy these services," Ben Metzger said.

Ben has been volunteering as a ham radio operator for the past five years. Amateur radio operators like him help with a variety of events and emergencies including parades and search and rescue efforts throughout the county.

"We always joked that one day we would be doing something stupid in the woods and need a rescue, and it's good to know the faces of the people coming to look for you," Metzger said.

Derek Schroeder, Ottawa County Emergency Management LEPC Coordinator, explained how valuable the volunteers are during community events.

"We use them along parade routes. They radio back that 'hey, we might have a medical situation here,' and it helps get us started in that location," Schroeder said.

Ottawa County has around 50 amateur radio operators helping keep emergency channels clear when systems fail or other emergencies occur. Schroeder says he's happy to have the backup communication network.

"They're extremely valuable. I don't think we could operate and do what we do without our radio operators," Schroeder said.

For Metzger, volunteering helps get him out from behind his computer and into the community, helping his neighbors.

"There's so much in our world today where there's uncertainty, and so being able to kind of give back and do something for our community is really great," Metzger said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

