ALLENDALE, Mich. — After a hectic summer and first six weeks of the school year, Michigan school districts finally know how much money they'll be getting from the state this school year.

The $21.3 billion school aid fund includes continued free school meals and record per-pupil funding. However, education leaders are expressing frustration over the delayed budget process that left schools uncertain about their finances well into the academic year.

WATCH: Allendale Schools, GVSU leaders react to new state budget after 'unnecessary' delay

Allendale Schools, GVSU leaders react to new state budget after 'unnecessary' delay

Allendale Public Schools Superintendent Garth Cooper said it's been a stressful start to the school year.

"All of these things could have been resolved back in the spring if the government had done in a timely manner." Cooper continued, "This process caused a lot of stress and anxiety not just for schools, but for families and it really was unnecessary."

While Cooper expressed frustration with lawmakers, he said the new budget comes as a huge sigh of relief.

"We were certainly all concerned that we were going to have to dip into our savings to pay for operational costs this year, but thankfully, the final budget should be sufficient to cover this year's operational costs," Cooper admitted.

The new budget will allow schools to continue providing free meals to students while also restoring funding for safety and mental health programs. Per-student spending jumped 4.6% to $10,050 per student — a new record for per-pupil funding in the state.

Cooper pointed out that the new budget doesn't bring any significant changes to Allendale's Public Schools budget, raising questions about the lengthy delay.

"There was no reason for us to be stressing; there's no reason for us to have to wait this long for a budget that really doesn't redefine anything," Cooper said.

Down M-45 at Grand Valley State University, President Philomena Mantella said she's grateful to finally have a new budget but added that it doesn't go far enough for higher education.

"We're appreciative that we have an increase, but concerned that it remains a year-to-year process," Mantella said.

On average, universities saw a 2.8% operational increase. However, Mantella pointed out that the increase is not permanent, which could create uncertainty for next year.

"It's good to have certainty we budgeted for one percent, just being conservative. We got 2.8 percent. So, on the positive side, the number was a little better than anticipated, a lot less than it should be and with a lot less stability," Mantella said.

Governor Whitmer will be signing the new state budget in the coming days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube