ALLENDALE, Mich. — As school districts throughout West Michigan begin their academic year, Allendale Public Schools is grappling with the impact of stalled state budget negotiations while considering whether to pursue another bond proposal after two previous attempts failed.

Superintendent Garth Cooper said the budget uncertainty has made planning particularly challenging for the district.

"It's been difficult this year to plan for the school year because, without having a budget from Lansing, we don't know what to anticipate," Cooper said.

WATCH: Allendale schools face uncertainty as state budget stalemate continues

Allendale schools face uncertainty as state budget stalemate continues

Cooper says the stakes are high for Allendale families who don't know whether they should be budgeting to pay for school lunches, or if the district is going to be able to staff all of the bus routes.

According to statistics from 2025, 30% of the meals served at Allendale Schools are free. However, without a new state budget, that program will end in September.

"That's one of the conversations we're having internally, could we cover that cost as a district, but again, if we have to cover that cost. That's less money for staff, that's less money for books, that's less money for technology," Cooper said.

In total, it would cost the district $620,923 to provide free meals without assistance from the state.

The budget uncertainty comes as the district recovers from back-to-back failed bond attempts totaling around $88 million for infrastructure needs, athletics and other activities.

Despite the setbacks, Cooper said Allendale will try again with a more focused approach.

"We are looking to create a new bond proposal that would be scaled back, and it would take out some of the things around athletics and focus primarily on those infrastructure needs," Cooper said.

State Rep. Luke Meerman, a Republican from Coopersville, acknowledged the difficult position facing Cooper and the district.

"I feel that for the Allendale superintendent, Garth Cooper, I think he's a good superintendent, and he is in a tight spot with a bond initiative and waiting for us in the Lansing legislature to get him a budget," Meerman said.

"Republicans in the State House are fighting for local school districts that have a lot more choice over the money they get and what to do with it," Meerman said.

Cooper said he appreciates lawmakers' efforts but emphasized the delay is hurting schools and families.

"I understand the thought process behind thinking there is a better way to finance schools, and if there is, I'm all for that, but there's a better way to do it than to leave us hanging in the wind," Cooper said.

The district will begin the process looking at a third bond proposal attempt at the end of September. The proposal would be on the ballot in August of 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube