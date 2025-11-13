After years of talk, Spring Lake Township begins plan to renovate public works building

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake Township officials have approved plans to renovate their outdated Department of Public Works building, a project that staff says has been needed for over a decade.

Township trustees Monday approved the purchase of a new utility truck and sent out a request for proposal to begin renovating the public works building. The project is estimated to cost $440,000 and will be funded through water and sewer revenue.

Township Manager Gordon Gallagher, said they've spent the past couple of years, budgeting and planning for the upgrades, "If you asked our Public Works Department, they would say [the renovations have been needed] for probably a decade."

The Director of the Department, Kyle Botbyl, says they're running out of space, saying staff has tripled since the facility was built 40 years ago.

The renovations will add desperately needed office space and staff areas to the facility. Currently, the truck bay serves multiple purposes, creating challenging working conditions for employees.

"Right now currently if the guys are eating lunch, we open a truck bay door, well guess what everyone gets a blast of cold," Department of Public Works Director Kyle Botbyl said.

The building's truck bay currently doubles as both a break room and training room, forcing staff to work in less-than-ideal conditions during Michigan's harsh winters.

"What we're going to do is build some walls, and build some office space, build some training room space and really just make this area more useable," Gallagher said.

Botbyl believes the upgrades will improve department morale and help staff better serve the community.

"When you come out of the cold in the middle of winter, and get warm and have a nice clean place to eat your lunch makes you feel better, makes you want to do your job better, so would having a nice place to train," Botbyl said.

Bids for the renovations are expected to return to the township board in January, with the project potentially wrapping up in late winter or early spring 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

