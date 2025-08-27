13th annual Battle on the Boardwalk coming to Grand Haven Waterfront Stadium

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Volleyball on the waterfront in Grand Haven is back this week.

The 13th annual Battle on the Boardwalk at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium is happening Thursday, Aug. 28 and Friday, Aug. 29.

The stadium will be transformed into an outdoor volleyball venue and will feature competition from local high school boys' volleyball players, adult competition and high school girls' teams at all levels from Fruitport, Grand Haven, Mona Shores and Spring Lake.

The event begins Thursday at 3:00 p.m. with a high school boys' open gym from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m., followed by an adult fours competition at 5:00 p.m.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, girls' volleyball teams from Fruitport, Grand Haven, Mona Shores and Spring Lake will scrimmage each other throughout the day.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube