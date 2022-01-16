GRAHI hosting vaccine clinic Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With COVID-19 vaccination rates lower for African Americans than other ethnic groups, the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is hoping to increase that rate with a vaccine clinic on Monday.

The institute is part of three others that are coming together to host the clinic. Those organizations are U of M Health-West, Brown-Hutcherson Ministries and The Grand Rapids MLK Community Worship Celebration Committee.

Organizers hope to increase vaccination rates among African Americans while spreading better awareness about the vaccine.

The clinic will be held on Monday, January 17th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brown-Hutcherson Ministries.