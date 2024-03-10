GR 3D printing company looks to change the manufacturing industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan start-up is getting big backing. Hewlett Packard has partnered with Accel Digital Solutions.

HP is providing this Grand Rapids company with material they'll only have access to. The two are looking to transform the manufacturing industry.

3D printing has gone from a hobby to a big business.

"It's just another aid to help people develop products," Accel Digitial Solutions Co-Founder Tyler Marvin said.

He remembers working with his first 3D printer.

"I was hooked and always wanted to expand more into 3d printing back then," Marvin explained.

Since then, Marvin and his co-founder have scaled up.

"These are the HP Multi Jet Fusion MJ F technology," Accel Digital Solutions Co-Founder Brandon Teets explained. "It is the latest technology with all the latest and greatest lamps, sensors, cameras and things like that to produce the state-of-the-art product that we produce.

These products are used in several industries.

"Aerospace, automotive, healthcare, medical, and military," Teets added.

The founders add what sets them apart is a specialized material that HP has partnered up to use in their products. They're the only ones who have access to it in the U.S.

"What you see here is a similar material, but it's PA-12 smooth. So the surface finish of this part coming out of the build is going to be far more superior in surface finish than the traditional Nylon PA-12," Teets explained.

Non-Disclosure agreements prevent the pair from telling us what they're currently making. But, looking around their shop, you can see products - like soles, shoes, seats, and car parts.

"We want to be able to tailor our capabilities and technology to some of the other local companies that are major brands right in the country around the globe," Teets said.

The two say their company can provide more than just printers. They say that they can develop and engineer products ready for consumer use.

