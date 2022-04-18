Governor Whitmer encourages Michiganders to get covered during special enrollment period

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging people in Michigan to enroll in health insurance during the Health Insurance Marketplace Special Enrollment Period. The period gives people in Michigan the opportunity to enroll in free or low-cost health insurance this year.

The special enrollment period began last month. Consumers must have a household income below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level to qualify, which is approximately $19,000 for an individual and $40,000 for a family of four. People who want to know if they are eligible can log on to the Health Insurance Marketplace at Healthcare.gov. After the application is completed and a plan is selected, health coverage will begin on the first day of the following month.

A recent report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showed that people who live in Michigan are seeing an average premium reduction of 45%. It represents approximately $11.9 million in monthly savings for Michigan consumers. According to Governor Whitmore, this is a result of the American Rescue Plan.

“We know that having access to quality, affordable health insurance improves overall health outcomes for Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “Expanding access to high-quality, affordable healthcare unites us. When I served in the Michigan Legislature, I worked across the aisle with a Republican governor to establish Healthy Michigan, expanding access to care to nearly one million Michiganders. This new enrollment opportunity will help more Michiganders find a free or low-cost health insurance, enabling them to protect themselves and their families while keeping more of their hard-earned dollars in their pockets.”

“Many Michiganders now have free or low-cost health insurance thanks to increased enrollment opportunities and the American Rescue Plan, but many thousands more remain uninsured despite being eligible for significant out of pocket savings,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director (DIFS) Anita Fox. “Free local enrollment help is available to help you take advantage of this new opportunity at LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov. You can also contact DIFS, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 877-999-6442 for information about getting started.

The last day to select a plan during the Health Insurance Marketplace Special Enrollment Period will be November 30, 2022, which will have coverage begin on December 1, 2022.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube