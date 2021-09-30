Governor Whitmer announces $6 million grant to bolster Cass County business growth

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a $6 million grant will be awarded to the Midwest Energy Cooperative by the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The grant is expected to create nearly 250 jobs, lead to $14 million in investments and boost high-tech business in Cass County, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“We are grateful to our federal partners for investing in Michigan by supporting the Southwest Michigan Advanced Research and Technology Park,” says Governor Whitmer. “This grant will help us continue to usher in a new era of prosperity by creating 248 jobs and generating $14 million in private investment, making a lasting positive impact on our communities.”

We’re told the grant is made possible by the EDA’s Assistance to Nuclear Closure Communities initiative. The state says the EDA has a track record of successful ventures to bolster and diversify communities’ future economies.

Congressman Fred Upton released this statement in response to the announcement:

“This $6 million investment is welcome news for the good folks in Cassopolis and efforts to spur local economic development. With the closure of the Palisades Nuclear Plant fast approaching, the construction of the new SMART Park will create good-paying jobs, attract private investment, and keep families rooted in Cassopolis. I am glad to know this grant will positively impact the local community and benefit the Southwest Michigan economy at large.”

