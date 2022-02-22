Gov. Whitmer promotes plan to repeal retirement tax in Detroit, Sterling Heights

DETROIT, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued her statewide post-State of the State tour Tuesday, promoting her plan to eliminate the state's retirement tax.

The governor made stops in Detroit and Sterling Heights hosting roundtable discussions with retirees to talk about how her plan directly benefits them.

Whitmer says repealing the retirement tax will save half a million Michigan households an average of $1,000 per year while also helping to grow the economy, and help retirees pay for things like rent, utilities, prescriptions, car payments, and other needs.

Repealing the retirement tax was one of the proposals outlined by the governor during last month's State of the State address.