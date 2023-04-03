Gov. Whitmer proclaims April as Autism Acceptance Month

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Autism Acceptance Month for the month of April saying that the state looks to ensure that resources are available to support individuals with autism and their families.

“Autism Acceptance Month is an opportunity for all Michiganders to advocate and practice acceptance for people with autism,” said Whitmer. “We are focused on creating opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential, including Michiganders living with autism. Let’s work together to provide information and resources for communities to be more aware of autism, promote acceptance and be more inclusive in everyday life.”

Whitmer, joined by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), Michigan Department of Education (MDE), Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Autism Alliance of Michigan, announced this proclamation in a press release Monday.

According to the release, Autism Spectrum Disorder is the fastest-growing developmental disability in the U.S. affecting more than 5 million people.

“Michigan is posed to be a top state to live if you or a family member has autism,” said President and CEO of the Autism Alliance Colleen Allen. “Our efforts to reduce the age of diagnosis and access to services is a critical first step, followed by a high quality, inclusive education. Ultimately, we want autistic persons to live the life they choose, and to be fully supported on that journey.”

LEO, MDE and MDHHS all contribute resources to individuals with autism, from identification and diagnosis, to support, training and intervention. According to MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel, “Autism Acceptance Month is a great opportunity to show our support for those affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder, their families and caregivers."

