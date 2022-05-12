Gov. Whitmer makes appointments to state boards, commissions

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced appointments to several boards and commissions throughout Michigan Thursday.

She appointed Caleb Coulter and Kimberly Kropf to the Michigan Apple Committee.

Coulter is from New Era and owns New Era’s American Apple and Asparagus. He is also the West Michigan sales representative for Reisters Grower Services.

Governor Whitmer reappointed Coulter to represent District 3 growers through April 1, 2025.

Kropf, of Lowell, is the operations manager for Hart Farm Apple Orchard.

The governor also reappointed Kropf through April 1, 2025.

The Michigan Apple Committee aims to improve the profitability of Michigan’s fresh and processed apple industries.

On Thursday, Governor Whitmer also appointed eight people to the Fire Fighters Training Council, which serves the training and certification needs of fire departments and firefighters across the state.

These appointees include Kevin Beeson (St. Louis), Brian Blomstrom (Sheridan), Kurt Corradi (Sebewaing), John David Feichtner (Holly), Steven Richardson (Paw Paw), Joseph Schehr (Armada), Robert Stokes Jr. (Detroit) and Kyle Svoboda (Belmont).

Each of their terms will run through January 31, 2026.

To the Detroit Wayne County Health Authority Board of Directors, the governor appointed Krystle Woods Hollier, Ph.D. of Detroit.

Doctor Hollier is the site director for LifeStance Health Inc. and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Yale University, along with her Master of Arts and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Michigan State University.

She will work with the board to address the healthcare safety net crisis in Detroit and Wayne County, with her term ending August 5, 2024.

Governor Whitmer appointed Jane McCurry of Canton and Matthew Rudnick of Birmingham to the Michigan Council on Future Mobility and Electrification.

The council serves in an advisory capacity to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

McCurry and Rudnick’s terms run through October 21, 2022.

Grand Rapids’ Andrea Benefiel will join the State Historical Records Advisory Board, per the governor’s appointment.

Benefiel is the university archivist and digital collections librarian for Grand Valley State University.

The board serves as a central advisory body for historical records planning and for state projects funded by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

It aims to facilitate cooperation and communication among historical records and information agencies throughout Michigan.

Benefiel’s term runs through December 31, 2024.

Finally, Governor Whitmer appointed Thomas Baird as the Michigan Natural Resources Commission Chair, indefinitely.

Baird is from Elk Rapids where he is a retired attorney and owner of Thomas Baird Consultants, LLC.

He became a member of the commission in March of 2021 and will serve as the chair starting Friday and expiring at the pleasure of the governor.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission has exclusive authority to regulate the taking of game and sportfish and is authorized to designate game species and authorize the establishment of the first open season for animals through the issuance of orders.

