Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center as Michigan is hit with winter storm

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State of Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) Friday, Dec. 23, in response to hazardous conditions from the ongoing winter storm.

Prior to activation, the State of Michigan has worked with local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, deployment of utility repair crews and road crews and availability of warning shelters. the SEOC is the next step that the state takes to allocate additional resources to support local communities.

"Our top priority right now is keeping Michiganders safe. I am grateful to our first responders, road maintenance crews, utility crews and volunteers at warming centers who are working hard to keep people safe and warm," stated Gov. Whitmer. "By taking this next step to activate the State of Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm."

Multiple communities across Michigan have been impacted by power outages, bitter cold temperatures and hazardous driving conditions caused by the storm. Community conditions will continually be assessed and the appropriate course of action will be taken to ensure public health and safety.

Due to these hazardous conditions, Michiganders are encouraged to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel throughout the remainder of the day.