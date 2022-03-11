Gov. Whitmer: $400 auto insurance refund checks now being distributed

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has confirmed auto insurance refund checks are already hitting some bank accounts.

The refunds were expected to start going out this week.

The money is coming from the $3 billion surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association.

Eligible Michiganders will receive $400 per vehicle.

Auto insurers must send out checks or deposits by May 9.

Here are details on the refunds, according to the governor’s office:

• Anyone who had a vehicle, motorcycle, or RV that was insured by a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements to operate on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021, is eligible to receive a refund for that vehicle.

• Eligible Michigan policyholders will receive $400 per vehicle or $80 per historic vehicle.

• Refunds must be delivered in the form of checks or ACH deposits. Gift cards, premium discounts, and credits against current or future balances are not allowed.

For more information about the auto insurance refunds, click here.