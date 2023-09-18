Gold Coast Doulas holds 8th annual diaper drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gold Coast Doulas has teamed up with Rise Well Chiropractic for the 8th annual diaper drive, which kicked off earlier in September.

Kristin Revere, owner of Gold Coast Doulas, said the need is dire. Typically one in three families are in need of diapers. However, due to inflation, that statistic has grown to two in three families.

“The kids, the toddlers who are not yet potty trained, those diapers are fewer in a bag or box,” she said. “Again the expense of it, so families need, there is more need for sizes 3 and 4 and 5. But We’ll take again newborn, premies, any size”

From now until October 2, people can drop off diapers at a 17 locations in Kent and Ottawa Counties. Hopscotch Children’s Store on Cherry Street is one of location in Grand Rapids, including Rise Wellness on Lake Street, Mindful Counseling on Parchment Drive.

Revere said last year they collected 10,000 diapers. This year they’re looking to match that or collect more.

