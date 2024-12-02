Giving on Thanksgiving: donation distribution event warms those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The power of compassion can warm the body and soul. On Thanksgiving day, we saw it first hand at a distribution event for the homeless in Grand Rapids.

The annual event, which started during the pandemic as a place for people in need to go when the shelters closed, has grown ever since.

"The first year, it was just me and my six workers, and we handed out to about 50 people," said organizer, John Koval. "Last year we had over 600 people we handed stuff out to."

Koval and a team of volunteers at Division and Cherry in Grand Rapids hand out coffee and subs and so much more like coats, tarps, tents, and backpacks.

Goodwill also participated in the giving, providing bags to carry everything.

Koval added, "It's heartwarming to be able to help somebody and put a smile on their face for that day."

For those receiving help, the impact is life-changing. Andrea Johnson says events like this provide comfort and hope.

"It helps out tremendously," said Johnson. "It helps all of the people staying on the streets, giving out tarps, all that stuff to help provide safety and warmth."

It can also be heartwarming for those helping.

"It just makes me feel good, and makes them feel good, puts a smile on their faces," shared Trevor Rusnak, a member of the Fruitport Baseball team.

Head coach, Nick Reed, said, "We can be so much more than just student athletes, teachers, coaches and giving back to people less fortunate than us, and that's really the goal."

From food to friendship, the event proves that even small acts of kindness can have a big impact.

"It feels good to help those in need," said members of the Mieler family. "I like it because I get to meet new people. Help out people."

