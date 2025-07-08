‘Get them moving’: Free summer recreation program for youth returns to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A free summer recreation program for youth has returned to Muskegon, providing a safe space for activities like basketball and STEM learning.



The free summer recreation program at Charles Hackley Middle School runs Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. for the next six weeks.

Activities include basketball, STEM learning, and social-emotional development for youth ages 8 to 20.

This marks the program's first full season back after being suspended in 2020 due to COVID.

The program, hosted by Pathfinders of Muskegon at Charles Hackley Middle School, welcomes youth ages 8 to 20 every Monday through Thursday for the next six weeks from 5 to 9 p.m.

"This is not babysitting," said Pathfinders Program Director Kaylen Gooden. "We're here to engage with youth. We're here to get them active. We're here to get them moving."

The program first started in 2010, expanded in 2011, but was suspended in 2020 due to COVID. This summer's launch marks its first full season back in action.

"If you just want to shoot some hoops, this is a safe place to do it," Gooden said.

Muskegon City Mayor Ken Johnson helped launch the season on Monday, showing his support for the initiative.

"My involvement is a convener, you know, and a champion of the program," Mayor Johnson said.

Johnson adds that the program is a collaborative effort involving multiple community organizations.

"It's being led by Pathfinders of Muskegon in partnership with the City of Muskegon, Muskegon Public Schools, and other community agencies funded with donor-advised dollars at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County," Mayor Johnson said.

The program offers more than just basketball. "We have an after-school program and a six-week summer program where we focus on social-emotional learning, STEM, learning loss, and recreational activities with youth," Gooden said.

The program serves youth throughout the greater Muskegon area, not just those living in the city.

