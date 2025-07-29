Georgetown Township preparing for paramedic service transition as Ottawa County ends program

(WXMI) — Georgetown Township officials are working on a replacement for the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office paramedic unit, which is being phased out after decades of service. The township is the last remaining community using the service and plans to implement a new model by next year.

"The program was unsustainable and so at that time the decision was made to move away from it," said Ottawa County Sheriff Eric DeBoer.

DeBoer inherited the decision to end the E-unit but believes it was the right call, citing nearly impossible challenges in finding qualified candidates.

"Is it more appropriate for us to overpromise and underdeliver or just to be honest with our townships and say this isn't something we can continue to do," DeBoer said.

The paramedic deputy fills the gap between when a 911 call is made and when an ambulance arrives. Three years ago, only three of the 17 townships in Ottawa County were using the program. Since then, Holland and Park Township have moved to other services.

Georgetown Township Superintendent Justin Stadt said they're working to ensure a smooth transition.

"We anticipate there'll be a seamless change that when there's no drop in calls or service and for 30 days, once we implement this new service delivery model, we're going to run in tandem with the sheriff's office so that there's no gaps in service," Stadt said.

Township officials are considering two proposals: one would assign medical responses to the township's fire department, while the other would establish a contract with Life EMS.

"We have a healthy fund balance that we're going to use to figure this out and what the next stages will look like. But long-term, this will be an additional cost to township residents," Stadt said.

While the organization providing emergency medical services will change, officials aim to maintain the same level of service.

"My end goal and the end goal of the township, the end goal of the fire departments is to make sure that no matter what happens that the people are giving the level service that they've grown to expect in that township," DeBoer said.

The township is seeking feedback from residents on the two proposals, which will be reviewed at the board meeting in September.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

