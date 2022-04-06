Georgetown Township crash sends two teens to the hospital

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old was seriously injured after losing control of the Jeep he was driving and crashing into a tree.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before Wednesday morning on 14th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Deputies say a 16-year-old driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control while navigating a curve and drove off the shoulder. According to deputies, the Jeep hit the embankment of a nearby driveway and overturned. It hit a tree before coming to a stop.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 17-year-old passenger in the Jeep was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the crash is still under investigation.

