Gas prices rising, not yet as high as 2023

Fuel prices are up again, though not as high as 2023— so that's nice.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentine’s is over, and gas prices are going anywhere but lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With Valentine’s Day now behind us, we have officially entered the time of year when gas prices traditionally start their spring fling, but we’ve already seen the streak of consecutive increases in the national average hit four weeks."

The U.S. average price for gas has risen to $3.26/gal as of Sunday but we’re still below prices in February of 2023, reports GasBuddy.

The national average is up 16.7 cents from a month ago but 11.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

—GasBuddy

Diesel is following the same pattern—jumping 10¢ in the last week, but sitting 38¢ lower than 2023 at this point.

"While the early start could also mean an early end, we still have as many as 8 weeks before gas prices typically increase, and anything can happen between now and then," says De Haan. "One of the most critical elements to how much gas prices will climb is how quickly and effectively refiners can finish their pre-summer maintenance, start producing EPA-mandated summer gasoline, and build up supply of it before Memorial Day.”

The price-tracking app tells FOX 17 they compiled data from more than 12 million price reports looking at over 150,000 gas stations across the country.