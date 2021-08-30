Gas prices in metro Detroit are down 3.8 cents this week to an average of $3.24 per gallon, but there is a major difference between the lowest and highest price in the area.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Detroit is at $2.77 while the most expensive is at $3.79, a different of $1.02 per gallon.

The national average also fell 2.2 cents per gallon to an average of $3.12 per gallon. That's down about 2.9 cents from last month but 90.1 cents higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Detroit and the national average going back ten years:

August 30, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

August 30, 2019: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

August 30, 2018: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 30, 2017: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

August 30, 2016: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

August 30, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

August 30, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 30, 2013: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

August 30, 2012: $4.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

August 30, 2011: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

"While the national average price of gasoline declined yet again over the last week, Hurricane Ida has been causing countless disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries and pipelines. We're likely to see a reversal this week, but motorists need not be too concerned at this point," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks."

