Gas prices drop nearly 20 cents/gallon compared to last week in Grand Rapids area

WEST MICHGIAN — Good news for drivers - gas prices are down nearly 20 cents/gallon compared to last week.

In GasBuddy's weekly analysis, it says a survey of 246 gas stations in Grand Rapids came out to an average of $3.80/gallon to start the week. That's down 19.9 cents from last week.

The national average price of diesel is also down 11.7 cents, standing at an average of $5.50/gallon.

The Kalamazoo area is sitting at an average of $3.92/gallon, down 15.9 cents from last week.

However, Gas Buddy analysts warns drivers not to get too comfortable with falling prices.

"Oil prices surged in Sunday night trading after Iran re-closed the Strait of Hormuz and President Trump signaled further escalation if Tehran does not come to an agreement. With global oil flows remaining at risk, renewed volatility is taking hold, and the continued back-and-forth is making any lasting resolution increasingly fragile," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement. "As a result, gasoline prices are likely to rise again in the days ahead, with diesel expected to follow if disruptions persist, and many of the states that exhibit price cycling could see increases in the next 24-48 hours.”

Check out average gas prices in your county here.

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