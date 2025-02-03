Watch Now
Gas prices dip by just under 8.5¢ in West Michigan, 3.5¢ nationwide

WEST MICHIGAN — GasBuddy reports prices fell over the last week— A welcome respite amid rising prices and trade war concerns.

Here's a breakdown of Michigan's major metro areas:

CityThis WeekAverage Cost (2/3/2025)Avg Compared to 2/3/2024
Grand RapidsDown 10.6¢$2.883 8.7¢ lower
KalamazooDown 8.8¢$2.8614.9¢ lower
Lansing Down 6¢$2.9111.6¢ lower
Detroit Down 3.8¢$3.10311¢ higher
Muskegon/Norton ShoresDown 24.4¢$2.69933.7¢ lower

Prices fluctuate slightly by county throughout West Michigan.

CountyAverage Price (2/3/2025
Ottawa $2.838
Kent$2.886
Muskegon $2.863
Barry $2.932
Van Buren$2.890
Kalamazoo$2.879
Montcalm $2.888

"The national average has seen little meaningful change over the past week, as oil markets continue to face selling pressure. However, with President Trump imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, some motorists may see gas prices inch up in certain regions," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a release early Monday. "Trump's new trade war has already triggered retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, escalating tensions."

De Haan points out how an exchange of tariffs by the US and Canada could impact fuel costs both countries.

"While, on paper, tariffs on Canadian energy could have a significant impact on fuel prices, a prolonged trade war could weaken global economies, reducing demand and partially offsetting the effects of tariffs," he explained. "For now, I expect a slow but modest impact on fuel prices, particularly in the Great Lakes, Midwest, Rockies, and Northeast U.S.— all markets that rely heavily on Canadian crude oil or refined product imports from Canada."

You can always check average gas prices in your area by county and metro area by heading to the Gasbuddy website.

