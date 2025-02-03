Gas prices dip by just under 8.5¢ in West Michigan, 3.5¢ nationwide

WEST MICHIGAN — GasBuddy reports prices fell over the last week— A welcome respite amid rising prices and trade war concerns.

Here's a breakdown of Michigan's major metro areas:

City This Week Average Cost (2/3/2025) Avg Compared to 2/3/2024 Grand Rapids Down 10.6¢ $2.883 8.7¢ lower Kalamazoo Down 8.8¢ $2.86 14.9¢ lower Lansing Down 6¢ $2.91 11.6¢ lower Detroit Down 3.8¢ $3.103 11¢ higher Muskegon/Norton Shores Down 24.4¢ $2.699 33.7¢ lower

Prices fluctuate slightly by county throughout West Michigan.



County Average Price (2/3/2025 Ottawa $2.838 Kent $2.886 Muskegon $2.863 Barry $2.932 Van Buren $2.890 Kalamazoo $2.879 Montcalm $2.888

"The national average has seen little meaningful change over the past week, as oil markets continue to face selling pressure. However, with President Trump imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, some motorists may see gas prices inch up in certain regions," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a release early Monday. "Trump's new trade war has already triggered retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, escalating tensions."

De Haan points out how an exchange of tariffs by the US and Canada could impact fuel costs both countries.

"While, on paper, tariffs on Canadian energy could have a significant impact on fuel prices, a prolonged trade war could weaken global economies, reducing demand and partially offsetting the effects of tariffs," he explained. "For now, I expect a slow but modest impact on fuel prices, particularly in the Great Lakes, Midwest, Rockies, and Northeast U.S.— all markets that rely heavily on Canadian crude oil or refined product imports from Canada."

You can always check average gas prices in your area by county and metro area by heading to the Gasbuddy website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube