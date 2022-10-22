Garage fire in Kalamazoo under investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo Fire Marshal is investigating what started a fire at a detached garage.

The fire broke out at a detached garage on East Vine Street around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers arrived on scene and found the garage engulfed by smoke and flames.

The fire was extinguished quickly and damage was limited to the garage and the items inside.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the fire, you're asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or the Office of the Fire Marshal at 269-337-8260.

